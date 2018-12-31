Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Paul Cooper leaves a wife, Jess, and two young children

A man has died after the Lamborghini he was driving collided with another car near Harrogate just before Christmas.

Paul Cooper, 34, from Otley, West Yorkshire, was in the grey Huracan when it crashed with a white Kia Rio at 09:35 GMT on Friday 21 December.

He was taken to hospital after the collision at Pot Bank, Beckwithshaw, but died early on 29 December.

Mr Cooper had two young children and his wife, Jess, said he was a "fantastic daddy" who will be missed.

Paying tribute to him, she said: "Paul was a fantastic daddy and husband who was greatly loved by everyone around him.

"No words will ever convey how much he will be missed."

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the collision.

Officers would also like to speak to anyone who was driving in the area who may have seen the vehicles beforehand.