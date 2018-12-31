Image copyright Family photo Image caption Maksym Polomka died in hospital after being injured during a street fight in Beeston, Leeds

A man who died after a street fight in Leeds has been identified by police.

Polish national Maksym Polomka, 30, was injured in a disturbance in Robb Street, Beeston, on Boxing Day, and later died in hospital.

West Yorkshire Police said two men had been charged with murder.

Pawel Stragowski, 27, from Bradford, was charged earlier and is due at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. Tomasz Dybicz, 29, from Beeston, was charged with murder on Saturday.

A 31-year-old man, who was arrested on Saturday, will face no charge.

