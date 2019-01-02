Two men are remanded after Beeston street fight death
- 2 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people charged with murder after a man died in a street fight have been remanded in custody.
Polish national Maksym Polomka, 30, was injured in a disturbance in Robb Street, Beeston, on Boxing Day 2018, and later died in hospital.
Pawel Stragowski, 27, from Bradford, will appear at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday. Tomasz Dybicz, 29, from Beeston, will appear on 28 January.
A 31-year-old man, who was arrested on Saturday, will face no charge.
More news and stories from across Yorkshire