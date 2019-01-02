Image copyright Family photo Image caption Maksym Polomka died after being injured during a street fight in Beeston, Leeds

Two people charged with murder after a man died in a street fight have been remanded in custody.

Polish national Maksym Polomka, 30, was injured in a disturbance in Robb Street, Beeston, on Boxing Day 2018, and later died in hospital.

Pawel Stragowski, 27, from Bradford, will appear at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday. Tomasz Dybicz, 29, from Beeston, will appear on 28 January.

A 31-year-old man, who was arrested on Saturday, will face no charge.

