A man who sexually abused a teenage girl then threatened to kill her if she told anyone has been jailed for five years and four months.

Geoffrey Robinson, 59, held a knife to his 15-year-old victim's throat when she challenged him about the abuse.

The woman, who cannot be named, said the abuse she suffered in the early 1990s had ruined her life.

Robinson, of Clone Road, Bradford, admitted seven indecent assaults and one charge of making a threat to kill.

Bradford Crown Court heard his offending came to light in 2017 when the victim summoned the courage to came forward.

In a statement read in court the woman said he had made her childhood "hell" and she had undergone counselling and therapy.

Jailing Robinson, Judge Robert Bartfield said: "To [hold a knife] to a child of 15 is in itself an extremely serious matter.

"She is to be commended for the fact that she was brave enough to see this trial out and come to court to give evidence."

Robinson was made the subject of an indefinite restraining order which bans him from having any future contact with the complainant.

He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.