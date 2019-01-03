Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Former prison officer Jade Hicks tried to smuggle drugs in to a serving prisoner she had befriended

A former prison officer has been jailed for eight months after being caught trying to smuggle drugs into a jail.

Jade Hicks, 35, formerly of Regent Street, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court.

Hicks had worked at HM Prison Leeds and kept in contact with a prisoner after she finished working at the jail.

She visited the prisoner at HMP Doncaster and was seen passing something across. She admitted having cannabis and Subutex worth £1,000.

In October 2018 Hicks was visiting the man in Doncaster Marshland Prison and was seen on CCTV removing items from her clothing and passing them to the prisoner.

She was stopped by the prison staff and later charged and remanded in custody.

Det Insp Steve Smith of Doncaster CID said: "We work very closely with the prisons in Doncaster to set a zero-tolerance stance to any individual who chooses to convey prohibited items.

"These items are dangerous and we hope court cases like this send a strong message to anyone thinking about trying to get banned items into a prison."