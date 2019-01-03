Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Adam Simpson pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs.

A drug driver who drove at speeds of up to 130mph to evade police has been jailed for 14 months.

Adam Simpson, 31, was pursued by officers along the M606 and M62 towards Huddersfield before abandoning his car on the motorway and running away.

Dashcam footage showed smoke and sparks coming from the BMW at one stage after Simpson damaged a tyre in the pursuit.

Simpson, of Heys Close, Rossendale, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

Prosecutor Carmel Pearson told Bradford Crown Court Simpson reached speeds of up to 130mph and drove at 120mph through roadworks where the motorway had been reduced to one lane with a 50mph limit.

Simpson then damaged a tyre after losing control of the car, possibly hitting the kerb, but continued driving at 60mph along the M62.

'Real danger'

He eventually pulled over by the side of the motorway and fled across fields at the side of the road before being captured by chasing officers.

The court heard after he was arrested he tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

Jailing Simpson and banning him from driving for two years and seven months, Judge Jonathan Rose described the incident in March last year as "one of the worst examples of dangerous driving" seen by the court.

"On that particular night there can be no doubt you put other road users in real danger including the police officers in that car.

"There was no reason for you not to stop. Instead you deliberately attempted to put the police off the scent and then you drove at an ever-increasing speed."

The court heard at the time of the incident Simpson, a father-of-one, had split up from his partner and was using cocaine, cannabis and alcohol.