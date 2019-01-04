Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Police appealed for anyone who saw a dark-coloured car on Scott Vale or a Volkswagen Golf on Clara Street to get in contact

Five people have been arrested after a spate of shootings in Huddersfield which left a man seriously injured.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the back with a shotgun near a hairdressers on Sunday afternoon on Birkby Hall Road.

The window of a house was shot at with a handgun on Scott Vale the previous day, and a shotgun was fired at another house on Clara Street on Wednesday.

Police said they were "targeted offences on individuals known to each other".

Two boys aged 16 and 17 and a 19-year-old man were arrested over the Birkby Hall Road shooting, which happened at 14:50 GMT, and have since been released on police bail.

A 24-year-old man from Huddersfield was arrested in connection with the Scott Vale shooting and has been released pending further investigation.

A dark-coloured car was seen in the area at the time.

Read more West Yorkshire stories

A 19-year-old man, also from Huddersfield, was held by police shortly after the incident on Clara Street, with a dark blue Volkswagen Golf spotted nearby.

Det Ch Insp Jaz Khan, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "I would urge the public to come forward with any information, whether you have witnessed anything or have any information.

"I am particularly interested to hear from anyone who has information about the vehicles involved."