A man has been charged after a soldier was hit by a car during a fight outside a nightclub on New Year's Day.

The 21-year-old suffered a fractured cheek bone, eye socket and was badly bruised in the incident outside the TBC club in Batley, West Yorkshire.

A blue Mercedes knocked him down at about 04:40 GMT and he was taken to hospital, police said.

Hamza Ali Hussain, 23, of Dewsbury, is due before Leeds Magistrates' Court later charged with a wounding offence.

Two other men aged 21 and 27 were arrested but have been released pending further investigation.

Chief Superintendent Julie Sykes, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "We have also received a significant amount of intelligence, evidence and accounts from eyewitnesses and members of the public which has assisted with our ongoing investigation.

"We have examined CCTV from inside the nightclub, outside the premises and in and around the area as part of our inquiries."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.