Gypsy and traveller families have been given new homes in Leeds that have been built by the council.

It is the city's second dedicated traveller site, following Cottingley Springs which opened in Gildersome 49 years ago.

Kidacre Park in Hunslet has eight plots which contain a "living pod" including kitchen, bathroom and dining area.

The council said it would put an end to unauthorised encampment and eviction for a number of families.

The site remains temporary with a 10-year licence in place because it is directly on the proposed route of the high speed rail line HS2, which is due to open in Leeds in 2023.

The council said the pods had been built in a way so that they were fairly easy to move to an alternative site if needs be.

Building of the development, which is on a disused former council depot, began in late 2017, with families having moved in last month.

Like the site in Gildersome, residents are charged rent and have to pay council tax.

A spokesperson for Leeds GATE, which works to improve the quality of life for Gypsies and travellers, said: "Some of the families have been homeless for many years, trapped in unauthorised encampment and eviction.

"The difference that having stable accommodation can make to the lives of individuals and families in huge - including access to doctors and education."

Councillor Debra Coupar, executive board member for communities, said it was difficult to "come up with a perfect solution that all communities across Leeds agree on".

She added: "But it is vital we take steps to provide stable housing options for Gypsy and traveller families."