Image copyright Google Image caption Bradford Council says traffic congestion is "a major problem on the routes especially during morning and evening peaks"

A £47m plan to upgrade roads between Bradford and Shipley is "absolutely vital", a councillor has said.

The proposals include widening a number of roads, as well as improving cycling, pedestrian and public transport routes on Manningham Lane and Canal Road.

Views are being sought on the scheme by Bradford Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Shipley councillor Kevin Warnes said the public consultation was "crucial" for the improvements to go ahead.

The A650 Manningham Lane and A6037 Canal Road are the two main "corridors" between Bradford and Shipley.

Under the plans, Valley Road, Canal Road and Otley Road will be widened and a separate "high quality" bus and cycle lane is intended to be created on Manningham Lane.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Combined Authority Image caption Authorities say there are a number of options to improve Manningham Lane and Canal Road

The authority said the scheme would cut traffic congestion and journey times, as well as improve road safety and air quality.

Mr Warnes said: "It's absolutely vital that we encourage more people to leave their cars at home more often and take the bus, cycle or walk.

"Improvements on Manningham Lane are there for a really important way of encouraging people to change their means of getting around.

"It's really important Shipley residents have their say during this consultation," he added.

In September, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling announced a £300,000 government-funded feasibility study to be carried out into the proposed project as part of a wider highways initiative, which also included a £500,000 upgrade of the A1 near Harrogate.

The public consultation runs until 8 February.