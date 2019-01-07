Image copyright Google Image caption Krakus said it would refuse to serve drunk or underage customers

Violent street-drinkers have left people living in an area of Leeds afraid to go out, according to police.

The West Yorkshire force said many refused to walk around the area after dark, subjecting them in winter to a "very early curfew".

The letter was written in objection to an application by Krakus off-licence in Harehills Road to extend its alcohol sales to 24 hours a day.

A representative from Krakus said it would take steps to combat any issues.

He said the shop would refuse to sell to drunk and disorderly or underage customers, and would also give regular staff training, install CCTV and not sell beer in any amount less than packs of four.

Police addressed Leeds City Council's licensing committee with the views of some people living nearby.

The letter from police included claims from one resident that previously-granted 24-hour licences had been problematic.

It added many residents struggled to sleep due to the noise of "shouting and fighting".

It read: "The resident... suffers as a result of previous 24-hour licences being granted.

"This is due to people who are already very drunk, fighting and arguing in the street who are then able to walk off at 4am or 5am and be back within 10 minutes having purchased more alcohol."

'Impact zone'

It read: "[They] display intimidating behaviour, fighting, damaging property and making noise. Women report feeling intimidated as they try to make their way past these groups, often being subjected to lewd comments.

"Mothers have to steer pushchairs on to the road in order to get past these groups who refuse to move. It has led to many residents, particularly women and older people, feeling that they do not want to walk down their own high street during the daytime."

The letter said residents had met police and repeatedly reported large groups meeting outside off-licences around Harehills.

Parts of Harehills are covered by a cumulative impact zone, which is an area authorities believe is more at risk of alcohol-related anti-social behaviour.

Harehills Road is not currently covered by the zone, but police claim it may be included this coming year.

The Krakus application will be heard at a Leeds City Council licensing sub-committee meeting on 15 January.