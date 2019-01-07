Image copyright PA Image caption The Recorder of Bradford praised the actions of 'paedophile hunter' groups who "stay within the law"

A man who sparked a five-hour rooftop stand-off after he was confronted by self-styled paedophile hunters has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Bradford Crown Court heard Paul Farrell climbed on to the roof of a house in Halifax in June, which was streamed live on social media.

He admitted trying to meet an underage girl for sex and causing £1,000 of damage to the house on Ripon Street.

The 31-year-old's 18-month prison sentence was suspended for two years.

The mobile phone footage captured Farrell, of no fixed address, exchanging insults with people in the street below and hurling tiles off the roof as police officers urged the group to stop filming.

Police set up a cordon around the scene and negotiators attended the stand-off along with ambulance and fire crews.

Camille Morland, prosecuting, told the court Farrell had used his own Facebook profile to arrange meetings for sex with a 13-year-old "decoy" monitored by the Catching Online Predators group.

He arranged to meet the girl outside Calderdale Royal Hospital and Huddersfield railway station, but failed to turn up on both occasions.

Ms Morland said members of the group tracked him down to an address where he was staying, and Farrell climbed on to the roof.

Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC, the Recorder of Bradford, said his decision to suspend the jail term was due to the time in custody Farrell had already served on remand.

"These groups are doing, as long as they stay within the law, a great service and they are out there, and the police, watching and waiting for people like you," he told Farrell.

He will have to comply with a sexual harm prevention order, register as a sex offender for 10 years and take a 90-day sex offender group work programme.