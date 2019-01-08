Image copyright Google Image caption Dave Walton said "We urge everyone to look out for people in their communities who may need a helping hand"

Firefighters have called on people to look after vulnerable community members after three elderly people died in separate house fires over 24 hours.

West Yorkshire fire chiefs said there was no connection between the blazes in Huddersfield and Hebden Bridge.

However, all the people who died were over 70 and living alone.

Dave Walton, deputy chief fire officer, said "We urge everyone to look out for people in their communities who may need a helping hand."

He added it was a "stark reminder of the dangers of fire and the potential for it to cause devastation".

A man in his 70s was found dead in a property in Akroyd Lane, Hebden Bridge, on Friday afternoon after a fire started in the lounge area and affected the room above.

Later on Friday, crews were called to a kitchen fire in a bungalow in Deighton Road, Deighton, Huddersfield. A woman in her 80s suffered burns and was taken to hospital but died later.

On Saturday morning, another woman in her 80s was rescued by firefighters from a bedroom fire in Skipton Avenue, Fartown, Huddersfield, but died later in hospital.

Mr Walton said investigations into the fires were continuing but they were believed to be "three tragic accidents" and firefighters had done "everything possible to tackle the fire and save the occupants".