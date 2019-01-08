Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jacqui Wilkins was seen hitting the dog twice in the face

A dog walker who was caught on CCTV hitting a client's pet has been banned from keeping dogs for two years.

Jacqui Wilkins, 46, of Stanningley, Leeds, was seen hitting the boxer dog in the face twice and shouting at her.

Bella's owners looked at the CCTV from 9 February last year after noticing her behaviour had changed.

Wilkins appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court and admitted failing to meet the needs of the dog by rough handling, violence and intimidating behaviour.

As well as the ban, Wilkins was given a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and eight rehabilitation days.

She was ordered to pay costs of £300 and an £85 victim surcharge.

RSPCA Det Ch Insp Gemma Fowler said Bella was being "totally passive" at the time.

She said: "Wilkins' behaviour is completely unnecessary and it was pure chance that it was caught on camera.

"Bella was entrusted to Wilkins, she was paid to look after her and another dog.

"Bella's change in behaviour is what prompted her owners to look at the footage, and of course they were very upset by what they saw.

"This was a person they allowed into their home, to have responsibility for members of their family."

Wilkins has appealed her sentence.