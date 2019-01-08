Image copyright Family handout Image caption Amy Shepherd had suffered serious injuries at her home in Bradford in 1994

A man has denied murdering an 86-year-old woman more than 20 years ago.

Amy Shepherd was found dead in her ground-floor flat at the Folly Hall Gardens residential complex in Bradford in August 1994.

A post-mortem examination showed Ms Shepherd, who had lived alone for 14 years, died as a result of serious head injuries.

Raymond Kay, 70, of Baker Fold, Halifax, pleaded not guilty when he appeared at Bradford Crown Court.

The defendant spoke only to confirm his name and plea during the 15-minute hearing.

Remanding Mr Kay in custody, Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC said a trial, expected to last three weeks, would begin on 3 June.

