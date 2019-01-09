Image copyright West Yorkshire Combined Authority Image caption If the scheme gets planning approval work could be finished by 2020

A £20m plan to transform one of the busiest areas of Leeds city centre has received the backing of a local authority.

Changes to The Headrow and surrounding streets will see new protected cycle lanes and extra pedestrian crossings.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority hope the scheme will increase the use of public transport and encourage more cycling.

If planning is approved, the project is expected to be completed by June 2020.

The Headrow City Centre Gateway would see work carried out on The Headrow, Westgate, Vicar Lane, New Briggate, Cookridge Street, Harrison Street and Eastgate,

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the authority's Investment Committee meeting awarded £500,000 to develop the project to full business case stage.

More Yorkshire stories

Lisa Childs, an officer involved in the project, said: "It will allow more people to use the bus service, reduce cross city journey times and improve air quality."

She added it was one of the "most positive and deliverable" of the planned infrastructure projects in Leeds.

More detailed plans will be made public for a further consultation on the scheme, scheduled for March.