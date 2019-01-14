Image caption Businessman James Blake claims he has sold more than 600 "Brexit Boxes " in the past month

Hundreds of so-called Brexit survival kits costing almost £300 are being sold ahead of the UK leaving the EU.

The packs include enough freeze-dried food to last 30 days, a water filter and fire starting gel.

Leeds-based businessman James Blake said his "Brexit Box" would protect people against possible food shortages and "help calm fears of what may come".

A government spokesperson said there was "no need" to stockpile any of the items in the box.

In October, ferry firm Stena warned a no-deal Brexit may affect food supplies to the UK while cold storage firm Wild Water said it was running out of space as food producers sought to stockpile goods.

Premier Foods, which owns owns the Bisto, Oxo and Mr Kipling brands, said it planned to spend up to £10m on amassing extra raw materials in the run-up to Brexit amid fears of gridlock at UK ports.

Since then a number of Brexit survival-themed products have appeared for sale online.

Image caption The box includes freeze-dried food, a water filter and fire starting gel

Mr Blake said since his company, Emergency Food Storage UK, launched the Brexit Box last month he had sold more than 600 across the UK.

"We tried to put a box together that gives people the basics they would need, it's got 60 portions of main meals plus 48 portions of meat, a water filter and a fire starter in case they need to heat the water," he said.

"People from all over the UK are buying it and those that can afford more are purchasing more than just the Brexit box, perhaps the three-month or six month packs."

Image caption James Blake sells the Brexit Box for £295

Asked if he thought he was profiteering from people's concerns about the impact of leaving the EU, he said: "The fear has been around ever since the vote happened because nobody knows what is really going to happen.

"Having something like this in place actually helps calm somebody's fears a little bit because they know they have done something to prepare for what may come.

"It's just being that little bit more prepared and having that little bit more wiggle room."

Image caption Lynda Mayall said she was stockpiling food, toilet roll and washing powder in the run up to 29 March

Lynda Mayall, 61, who lives near Wakefield, bought a kit after hearing reports of how the UK may struggle post-Brexit.

As well a stockpiling food she said she was also buying extra washing powder and toilet rolls.

"I'm not worried about Brexit, I'm worried about the aftermath," she said.

"I feel that there's going to be a bit of chaos for the first six months until border controls are sorted."

"I've always been a person that feels it is important to make sure I've got supplies in and there's been times in the past when myself and my children have had to live on emergency food storage because we've had no money coming in.

"Does it matter if I'm being overly anxious? This stuff lives for 25 years so its not going to go off and it means I've got something there to protect me in times of need and trouble."

Prof Tim Benton, an expert in food systems from the University of Leeds, said he did not foresee the UK running out of food but said there could be "situations where we cannot reliably get what we expect to see on the shelves on a daily basis".

He said in the short term fruit and vegetables would be the most likely affected rather than basic staples such as flour and sugar.

He said the most likely disruption would be caused by panic buying and urged people not to "overreact".

However, he said it was "almost inevitable" that food supply would be affected in a "painful Brexit"

A government spokesperson said: "People don't need to stockpile food, water filters or fire starters.

"The UK has a strong level of food security built upon a diverse range of sources including strong domestic production and imports from third countries. This will continue to be the case whether we leave the EU with or without a deal."