Image copyright Google Image caption The driver tried to flee from police and crashed close to the Ingram Distributor roundabout in Leeds

A driver who crashed a car while fleeing from police then abandoned a four-year-old child in the back seat.

West Yorkshire Police had been pursuing the Ford Fiesta ST in the centre of Leeds on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers followed the car from Chapeltown Road to near the Ingram Distributor roundabout where it crashed into two cars queuing on the A643.

The suspect fled on foot and a 32-year-old man has been arrested for multiple offences. The child was found unhurt.

Police said they were shocked to find a child in the car. The child, initially believed to be three years old, was subsequently confirmed to be a four-year-old.

The two other cars that were hit suffered only minor damage, police said.