Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Albert Johanneson will be honoured by a blue plaque at Elland Road

A plaque to honour the first black player to feature in an FA Cup final is to be unveiled at Leeds United's ground.

Albert Johanneson played 200 times for Leeds from 1961 to 1969 and appeared in the 1965 Wembley final.

The plaque will be unveiled at Elland Road ahead of Friday evening's game.

Angus Kinnear, the club's chief executive, said he "was a trailblazer and paved the way for other black players to make their mark".

South African winger Johanneson scored 67 goals for Leeds and helped the team win promotion to the then First Division in 1964.

However, he ended up on the losing side on his historic appearance at Wembley as Liverpool triumphed 2-1.

Johanneson's granddaughter Samantha will join former players, supporters and dignitaries to unveil the plaque before the 19:45 GMT kick-off.

It is the first Leeds Civic Trust plaque to commemorate a footballer.

It will be displayed on the pitch before the game against Derby County and the club's big screens in the stadium at the game before being permanently located on the East Stand.

Image copyright PA Image caption Elland Road is the home to Leeds United

Johanneson was a "massive part of the history" of Leeds United, Mr Kinnear added.

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said the footballer's impact and the inspiration "should never be forgotten or underestimated".

After he left Leeds, Johanneson played for a couple of seasons at York City.

During retirement he had problems with alcohol and died in Leeds at the age of 55 in 1995.