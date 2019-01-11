Image copyright Facebook Image caption Katelyn Dawson died after a car hit the bus stop she was waiting at in Huddersfield

The family of a schoolgirl who was killed when a car hit a bus stop a year ago say they are still waiting for justice.

Katelyn Dawson was one of three people hit by the car on Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, on 10 January 2018.

Her father Colin said Katelyn, 15, "deserved justice" as dozens of family and friends attended a vigil on Thursday evening.

West Yorkshire Police said prosecutors were considering the case.

Katelyn was taken by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary but she subsequently died.

Two other victims, a 17-year-old girl and a 47-year-old woman, were badly hurt in the crash.

At the vigil, Katelyn's father said: "We're here for Katelyn tonight, because Katelyn deserves justice for what happened to her.

"She was stood at a bus stop waiting to go to school, not doing anything wrong.

"She was a beautiful young lady, she had her moments like any teenager, but she would have stuck up for anybody and that's what Katelyn was all about.

"She wanted right for everybody and this is why it's so tragic, it's just not right."

Image caption Katelyn's father Colin said his daughter "would have stuck up for anybody".

The driver of the car, a 51-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries but was later discharged after treatment.

West Yorkshire Police said: "A file has been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service for them to consider".