Police have arrested 55 men in connection with historical child sex abuse cases in West Yorkshire.

The men are from Dewsbury, Batley and Bradford and the arrests began in November, West Yorkshire Police said.

All the men were interviewed and released under investigation, the force said.

The claims by seven women relate to abuse against them as children in Dewsbury and Batley between 2002 and 2009.

Det Insp Ian Thornes said: "This investigation demonstrates the force's ongoing commitment to the investigation of both current and non-recent sexual offences against children."

The force had specialist safeguarding units across the county and worked with local authorities and charities to "bring the perpetrators to justice", he said.

Det Insp Thornes urged any victims of sexual abuse, whether recent or historic, to report it to the police.