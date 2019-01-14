Image copyright Google Image caption Shamas Fakeer, 22, died after the crash

The driver of a high-powered Audi RS4 who caused the death of a friend when the car hit a tree has been jailed for more than four years.

Haaris Khan, then 24, lost control on Bradford Road near Bingley in February 2017, causing the death of his passenger, Shamas Fakeer, 22.

Bradford Crown Court heard that Khan's Audi had a top speed of 174 mph.

Khan was racing on the public road with the driver of a VW Golf who was also jailed, for five-and-a-half years.

The court heard that Khan had met up with the Golf driver, also called Haaris Khan. After the Audi crashed, the VW-driving Khan abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene with his passengers. He was uninsured and unlicensed to drive the car, which was his brother's.

Audi driver Khan, now 26, of Park Grove, Frizinghall, Bradford, admitted causing the death of Mr Fakeer, a law graduate, by dangerous driving.

Golf driver Khan, 25, of West Park Road, Girlington, Bradford, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.