Image copyright Lisa Walker Image caption The structure was made from wood and had laminate flooring and battery-powered lights

A group of boys who built a den in woods were left devastated when the structure was burnt to the ground.

The 12 and 13-year-olds built the structure with a watertight roof, laminate floor and lighting on land off Calverley Lane in Horsforth, Leeds.

One of the boys, Cristian Walker, 13, said: "If someone wanted us to take it down, why didn't they just say?"

He said there was no sign saying whether the land was private and it is not yet clear who it belongs to.

The structure, which was raised from the ground, took the group months to build and included a built-in table and dartboard.

The group now want to build another den, and are looking for a location and materials to do so.

Image copyright Lisa Walker Image caption The boys spent months building the den on land in Horsforth, Leeds

Cristian said: "We're all so upset about it. We really enjoyed building it - it was very strong and we did it all by ourselves. None of us understand why someone would destroy it like this."

The boys used their pocket money to buy tools to work on the den but when they discovered their burnt structure, they found the hammers and saws had gone too.

Harry Bishop, 13, said: "We spent months building the den and we were really proud of it. We'd nearly finished it and we wanted to sleep in it when it was all done.

"I can't believe someone burnt it down - you could only see it if you went right into the woods.

"We worked so hard on it and now all our hard work has gone up in flames."

Lisa Walker, Cristian's mum, said: "I feel so sorry for the boys - they were really proud of their den, and all of us parents loved it because instead of staring at screens all the time the kids were out building a den in the woods - it was good old-fashioned fun, and they weren't harming anyone."

Image copyright Lisa Walker Image caption Tools that the group bought to make their den were also stolen