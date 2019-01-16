Poppy Devey Waterhouse: Inquest opens into flat death
A 24-year-old data analyst died from head and neck injuries after an alleged stabbing attack in Leeds, an inquest has heard.
Poppy Devey Waterhouse was pronounced dead at a flat in the Richmond Hill area of the city at about 09:00 GMT on 14 December.
Wakefield Coroner's Court heard a male occupant of the flat was present at the time and was arrested.
Coroner Jonathan Leach adjourned the inquest to a later date.
Joe Atkinson, 25, of The Avenue, Richmond Hill, is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday charged with murder.