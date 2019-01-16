Leeds & West Yorkshire

Poppy Devey Waterhouse: Inquest opens into flat death

  • 16 January 2019
Poppy Devey-Waterhouse Image copyright West yorkshire police
Image caption Poppy Devey Waterhouse died on 14 December

A 24-year-old data analyst died from head and neck injuries after an alleged stabbing attack in Leeds, an inquest has heard.

Poppy Devey Waterhouse was pronounced dead at a flat in the Richmond Hill area of the city at about 09:00 GMT on 14 December.

Wakefield Coroner's Court heard a male occupant of the flat was present at the time and was arrested.

Coroner Jonathan Leach adjourned the inquest to a later date.

Joe Atkinson, 25, of The Avenue, Richmond Hill, is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday charged with murder.

