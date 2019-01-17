Image caption 3GS was given the contract to fine people for littering the streets of Bradford

A company handing out fines to people for littering has pulled out of its contract saying it was "not profitable enough".

The firm, 3GS, will stop patrolling Bradford's streets with the role now falling to council employees.

Bradford councillors were told of the move at a meeting to discuss extending 3GS patrols to suburbs and villages.

In two years the number of fines in the city for littering rose from just two in 2016 to nearly 850 in 2018.

During that time the council revealed it had asked 3GS to "get tough" on so-called litter louts, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Patrols issued fines for dropping litter, cigarette butts and food, or spitting or urinating on the streets.

Money from the fines was divided between the company and council.

At a full council meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Councillor Sarah Ferriby, portfolio holder for Environment, Sport and Culture, said 3GS had pulled out of the contract.

Ms Ferriby said the authority would not be looking at another external company to take its place.

She said: "Until quite recently 3GS have provided enforcement working alongside our wardens.

"It has become apparent that they found it unprofitable and terminated the contract.

"I hope our own wardens will be able to build on their success. If people are fined, then they will think twice about littering again."

3GS has been contacted for comment.