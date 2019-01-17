Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Malcolm Lockwood subjected his victim to a "prolonged and terrifying" attack, prosecutors said

A man who kidnapped a woman and repeatedly raped her on moorland has been jailed for more than 14 years.

Malcolm Lockwood, 55, subjected his victim to a "prolonged and terrifying" attack which left her "in genuine fear for her life", prosecutors said.

Lockwood followed the woman into woodland, punched her in the face and then bundled her into his car.

They drove around the Yorkshire moorland for several hours in May 2018 before he launched the sex attacks.

Lockwood, of Prospect Road, Longwood, Huddersfield, was jailed for 14 years and six months at Leeds Crown Court earlier.

He had denied multiple charges of rape, one of sexual assault, kidnap, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threatening to kill but was found guilty by a jury.

The court heard Lockwood followed the woman down a path into woodland in Huddersfield.

He threatened to kill his victim and repeatedly punched her in the face before taking her phone and forcing her into his car.

Lockwood then drove around moorland roads before parking on an isolated lane between Huddersfield and Manchester where he raped the woman.

Paul Brown, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Lockwood subjected the victim to a prolonged and terrifying ordeal during which she was in genuine fear of her life.

"The significant sentence imposed makes clear the gravity of his crimes."