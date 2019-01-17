Leeds & West Yorkshire

Man pleads not guilty to Poppy Devey-Waterhouse murder

  • 17 January 2019
Poppy Devey-Waterhouse Image copyright West yorkshire police
Image caption Poppy Devey-Waterhouse's cause of death was trauma to the head and neck, the court heard

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a woman at a block of flats in Leeds.

Joe Atkinson, 25, appeared at Leeds Crown Court accused of murdering Poppy Devey-Waterhouse, 24, on 14 December in a flat at The Avenue, Leeds.

Mr Atkinson, of The Avenue, Richmond Hill, was remanded in custody and will appear on 21 May at the crown court.

Miss Devey-Waterhouse's cause of death was trauma to the head and neck, the court heard.

