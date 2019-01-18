Image copyright Google Image caption Carlton Bolling College in Bradford was rated "outstanding" by Ofsted in 2017

A school once accused of failing to protect students from extremism has been given an award for going "beyond outstanding".

Carlton Bolling in Bradford was rated "inadequate" by Ofsted in 2014, and put into special measures - but by 2017 it had achieved outstanding status.

It has now been awarded the World Class Schools Quality Mark, an award for offering pupils the best education.

Head teacher Adrian Kneeshaw said it was down to "sheer dedication".

He said: "This award is testament to the hard work and sheer dedication and determination of each and every student and member of staff at Carlton Bolling, and we are extremely proud to belong to such a select network of schools who hold this award.

"We will continue to strive to raise standards even higher at Carlton Bolling and we are excited to see what the future brings."

More stories from around Yorkshire

The Ofsted report from 2014 said: "The college does not protect students from the possible risks posed by extremism well enough."

Inspectors said the governing body was "an obstacle to improvement, rather than a champion of it" and made decisions that "accommodate the needs of Muslim students well, but do not take sufficient account of other faiths".

Bradford Council sacked the board of governors soon after the report's release.

The World Class Schools Quality Mark - unlike other national assessment bodies - assesses students and not the school.

It considers if schools which offer unique work experiences, access to peer support, and cultural opportunities that take pupils beyond their local community.