Image copyright LDRS Image caption It is believed the councillor was watching the FA Cup match between Southampton and Derby County

A councillor has been photographed watching a football match online during a council debate on climate change.

Kirklees Labour member Steve Hall spent more than 15 minutes looking at the match, in full view of opposition Tory councillors at Huddersfield Town Hall.

The member for Heckmondwike was seen watching on his tablet at a full council meeting on Wednesday evening.

His behaviour has been called "discourteous". Mr Hall has been approached for comment.

The incident took place while his colleague Richard Murgatroyd made an address in support of a motion declaring a climate emergency.

Martyn Bolt, Conservative councillor for Mirfield, witnessed it and said: "Accepting the realities that during debates there are only going to be a certain number of members called to speak, you might not be involved.

"Nonetheless members should give items on their agenda due attention and consideration. That's just common courtesy.

"We all like to do stuff in meetings - check emails or Google some background information.

"But where we are on view to the public we have to be mindful that we can be seen. It's the impression that it gives to the public."

It is believed Mr Hall was watching the FA Cup match between Southampton and Derby County, which was shown on BBC One.