Image copyright NCA Image caption (L-R) Jake Levine, Mandy Lowther and Lee Childs

Three men who sold potentially deadly drugs on the dark web have been jailed.

Jake Levene, 22, Lee Childs, 45, and Mandy Christopher Lowther, 21, all from West Yorkshire, admitted supplying Fentanyl via an internet site.

The painkiller is 100 times more potent than morphine and has been linked to more than 125 deaths in the UK.

At Leeds Crown Court, Levene and Lowther were both jailed for 16 years and six months while Childs was jailed for 10 years and six months.

The trio made £163,474 in five months through the business which operated in Morley, the court heard.

The gang mixed the drugs with bulking agents and posted them to customers throughout the UK, as well as to the US, Canada, Australia, Argentina and Singapore.