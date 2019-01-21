Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The Land Rover's trailer overturned after a tyre blowout on the M1 near Leeds

A trailer loaded with pigs has overturned after a tyre blowout on the M1 motorway.

The trailer, being towed by a Land Rover, ended up on its side after the incident near junction 44 of the motorway on Monday morning.

West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit said the driver of the vehicle and the pigs in the trailer were all safe.

The carriageway of the road was blocked for a short time between Stourton and Rothwell on the south side of Leeds.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The pigs were unharmed in the incident on the M1 on Monday morning