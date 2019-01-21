Pig trailer overturns on M1 motorway
- 21 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A trailer loaded with pigs has overturned after a tyre blowout on the M1 motorway.
The trailer, being towed by a Land Rover, ended up on its side after the incident near junction 44 of the motorway on Monday morning.
West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit said the driver of the vehicle and the pigs in the trailer were all safe.
The carriageway of the road was blocked for a short time between Stourton and Rothwell on the south side of Leeds.