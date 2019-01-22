Image copyright Scott Franks Image caption Leah Cambridge flew to Turkey with her mother on 26 August and died the following day

A beautician who travelled to Turkey to have "Brazilian butt lift" (BBL) surgery died from a fat clot caused by the procedure, an inquest has heard.

Leah Cambridge, 29, from Leeds, died shortly after the surgery at a private hospital in Izmir in August 2018.

Wakefield Coroner's Court heard Ms Cambridge's mother, who had accompanied her to Turkey, was told there had been "complications" during the operation.

A provisional post-mortem examination found she died from a fat embolism.

Assistant Coroner James Hargan told the hearing: "Ms Cambridge was a 29-year-old single lady who lived with her partner in this country.

"Arrangements were made for her to have cosmetic surgery at a private hospital in Izmir, Turkey.

Mr Hargan said Ms Cambridge and her mother were picked up from an airport on 26 August and taken to the hospital, where the operation took place the next morning.

"At round about half-past one in the afternoon of that day, the deceased's mother was informed by hospital staff that there had been complications during the surgery and, sadly, Ms Cambridge had died," Mr Hargan added.

BBL is a cosmetic procedure in which fat is taken from one part of the body and then injected into the buttocks.

After Ms Cambridge's death, it was reported she underwent the £3,000 procedure at the Izmir Private Can Hospital, which boasts celebrity clientele.

The mother-of-three was said to have opted to go under the knife after growing paranoid about excess stomach weight from having children.

Her inquest was adjourned to allow further inquiries to take place.

What does buttock augmentation surgery involve?