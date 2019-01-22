Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Barclays currently employs about 1,100 people at Millshaw Court in Beeston

Nearly 300 jobs are to go at Barclays offices in Leeds.

Unite the union, which represents Barclays staff, has vowed to fight the cuts.

The union said it was "deeply irresponsible" that staff at the bank's Millshaw Court site in Beeston would face compulsory redundancy.

Barclays said 280 people had been told they would lose their jobs due to "changes in the business", while 115 others would be redeployed.

At the same time as making the announcement, Barclays also confirmed the land had been put up for sale by the landlord with planning permission for a residential development.

Customer complaints

Barclays employs about 1,100 people at Millshaw, which deals with mortgage cases, lending operations and customer complaints.

Staff facing redundancy are from customer relations, technology and business change.

About 800 people will remain at the site, which is due to close altogether in November 2021.

Unite said it was "angry" at the bank's plans which would cause "devastation".

More Yorkshire stories

"Due to changes in our business, we have informed 280 colleagues based at Millshaw Court that their roles are at risk, with around 115 of those roles relocating to Manchester, Liverpool and Sunderland," the bank said.

"We don't take these decisions lightly and will do everything we can to support these colleagues, working closely with Unite the union."

Christian Ratcliffe, from Unite, said: "Unite has opposed these compulsory redundancies every step of the way and continues to call for the bank to reconsider."

The union said Barclays must "urgently identify" an alternative local site, which the bank said it was doing but would not make any commitments.

The redundancy process is due to finish by June.