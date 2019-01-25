Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Hundreds gathered to pay their respects to six-year-old Toby Nye

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets of Leeds for the funeral of a six-year-old boy who died from cancer.

Toby Nye had high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare form of the disease, which spreads rapidly across the body.

His funeral cortege was greeted by applause as it passed Leeds United's Elland Road stadium.

He had struck up relationships with several players and staff. Last year the club raised £200,000 to help fund his cancer treatment.

Leeds captain Liam Cooper, who once carried Toby on to the pitch at Elland Road, said on Twitter "fly high little man! An amazing celebration for an amazing little boy".

Toby, from Osmondthorpe, Leeds, became ill at Christmas 2016 and on his fourth birthday in January 2017 his family was told he had a stage four neuroblastoma tumour.

He died on 13 January just days after his birthday.

Image copyright Leeds United Image caption Toby Nye, pictured with Leeds captain Liam Cooper, died just after his sixth birthday

One supporter outside the ground said she had come to "say goodbye to Toby".

"He's fought so very hard," she said.

"It's just a shame it's had to happen like this."