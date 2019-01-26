Image caption The crash happened at about 09:35 GMT

A car has crashed through the front of a pub in Dewsbury.

The grey Saab estate car smashed into the The Time Piece - a JD Wetherspoon pub - in Northgate, at about 09:35 GMT

West Yorkshire Police said the elderly driver of the car received medical treatment at the scene but was not thought to have been seriously injured.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said paramedics attended the crash scene. No other injuries have been reported.