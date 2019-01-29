Image copyright Family picture Image caption Timothy McComb, pictured with his sister Katie, was "fixated" on fears he would be made homeless

A man's fears of becoming homeless before he was found dead were irrational and with no foundation, an inquest has heard.

Timothy McComb was found hanged three weeks after moving to a flat in Cottingley Court, Leeds, in July 2016.

Manager of the unit Robert Gillum, told Wakefield Coroner's Court tenants were usually given six-month contracts.

But he added no-one had ever been made homeless at the end of that period.

He stressed that the tenancies were offered by a private company and Cottingley Court staff were there to help residents transition into independent living.

"No-one has ever been made homeless from Cottingley Court, we have ways to extend contracts, it is incredibly flexible," he told the jury inquest.

More stories from around Yorkshire

Area Coroner Jonathan Leach asked him: "If I said Timothy's concern was irrational and with no foundation, would that be fair?"

"Yes," replied Mr Gillum.

The court heard on Monday Mr McComb had become "fixated" on becoming homeless, despite reassurances to the contrary.

It also heard from his GP Dr Hari U Pai, who had concerns about the sheltered housing unit.

Mr McComb, 38, was taken to the A&E unit of St James's University Hospital four days before his death, on 26 August, saying he had taken an overdose of prescribed medication.

He was seen by an A&E liaison nurse, who told the inquest he did not think he was at a high risk of harming himself.

However, nurse Mark Plets told the inquest Mr McComb's fears were exacerbated by a feeling he had been abandoned by support workers.

The court heard both his designated community mental health worker and support worker from the charity WY-FI -West Yorkshire - Finding Independence - were on annual leave at the time of his overdose and death.

But information about his hospital admission had been passed on to a duty community mental health worker, the court heard.

The inquest continues.