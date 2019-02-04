Leeds & West Yorkshire

Three dogs die in Leeds house fire, two people injured

  • 4 February 2019

Three dogs have died in a fire at a house near Leeds.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after the fire broke out in the kitchen of the house in Mall Lane, Guiseley.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze had been put out by the time they arrived at the house at about 19:40 GMT on Sunday.

A further two dogs were given oxygen and had to be taken to a vets for further treatment.

