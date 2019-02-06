Image copyright PA Image caption David Lomax had more than three years added to his jail sentence at the Court of Appeal

A former police officer who raped a woman after she was unable to pay a fine has had his jail term increased.

David Lomax, 84, of Waterlooville, Hampshire, was originally sentenced to four years and nine months at Leeds Crown Court in October.

The Court of Appeal has now ruled his sentence for the rape of a "vulnerable" young woman in 1978 was "unduly lenient".

As a result, his sentence was increased to eight years.

'Cynical' abuse

During his trial in October, Leeds Crown Court heard Lomax, who was 43 and a serving police officer at the time, visited the woman in Seacroft and told her "we could solve this" after learning of her inability to pay.

Prosecutor Sophie Drake told the trial he led the woman into a bedroom and raped her against the wall before leaving.

"She did not want sex but she was in effect blackmailed in to it," she said.

At the Court of Appeal, Lord Justice Holroyde said Lomax had abused his position of "trust and power in the most cynical manner".

He said of the original sentence: "We have no doubt that the sentence failed to impose just and proportionate punishment for this very serious offending which has substantially blighted [the victim's] life."

The woman reported the attack at the time and physical evidence was collected, but there was deemed to be insufficient evidence to charge the police officer at the time.

A prosecution was eventually brought after DNA testing was carried out as part of a cold case review.