Three hurt in suspected gas explosion in Batley flat

  • 6 February 2019
Media captionThree people suffered burn injuries in the blast

Three people have been taken to hospital following an explosion at a flat.

Police said officers were dealing with a suspected gas explosion at a property in Hick Lane, Batley and that a number of people had suffered burn injuries.

Local residents have also been evacuated from the area as a precaution following the blast at 18:45 GMT.

It is not currently thought anyone suffered life-threatening injuries, a spokesman for the force added.

Ch Insp Wayne Horner said: "I understand that this will have caused concern amongst the community; residents can be reassured that police along with our partners from the other emergency services are on scene dealing with the incident."

One resident, Mark Umpleby, tweeted a picture from the scene "hoping and praying everyone's OK".

Other users of social media, including Charlotte spoke of hearing the loudest bang.

