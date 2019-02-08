Police have charged three men and a woman from Leeds with false imprisonment.

The men are also charged with assault, West Yorkshire Police said.

It follows their arrest on Tuesday and relates to incidents in Wakefield on 11 August and Leeds on 13 January.

At the time of the arrests, police said they were concerned about the "activities of online child abuse activists", and "activity confronting persons they have identified".

Phil Hoban, 43, of Beeston is charged with two counts of false imprisonment, assault by beating, and a public order offence.

Jordan Macdonald, 18, and Jordan Plain, 25, both from Farnley, are charged with false imprisonment and assault.

Kelly Meadows, 39, of Lawnswood, is charged with false imprisonment.

They are all due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court between 8-11 March.