Image caption Police closed roads near the footbridge, with major traffic delays for several hours on Tuesday in Leeds city centre

A man who fell from a footbridge in Leeds city centre has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The man fell from a bridge over the A64 near Quarry House at about 10:15 GMT on Tuesday.

About 30 minutes earlier, police were called to a property in Athlone Grove in the Armley area of the city and found the body of a woman.

West Yorkshire Police said the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later held on suspicion of murder.

Image caption A woman's body was found at about 9:40 GMT on Tuesday in Athlone Grove, Armley

He continues to receive treatment and remains under police guard, a force spokesman said.

Any witnesses who saw anything suspicious in Athlone Grove on Tuesday morning or saw the man on the bridge prior to the fall are asked to contact police.