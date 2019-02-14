Image caption The man became ill shortly after his arrest at the hotel in Huddersfield

Six police officers have been interviewed over the death of a man after his arrest.

Roberto Villa, 37, was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after a disturbance at the Edgerton Hotel, Huddersfield in December.

He became ill a short time later and died in hospital, said the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The watchdog has served notices of investigation on six West Yorkshire Police officers.

It said its investigation, looking at the use of force and the care provided to Mr Villa, has "made significant progress".

An inquest into Mr Villa's death was opened and adjourned on 14 January and the results of further tests are needed to determine a cause of death, the IOPC said.

Miranda Biddle, of the IOPC, said: "We have interviewed the six officers under investigation.

"I would like to make it very clear that our enquiries are ongoing and the serving of notices does not mean that misconduct is proven."