Marsden 'danger platform' to be fixed

Image caption Marsden Station has a dangerous 18-inch step between platform two and train carriages, which campaigners say is unsafe and inaccessible for many

A "dangerous" platform at Marsden train station in West Yorkshire is to be raised following a campaign.

Passengers have long struggled with an 18in (45cm) step from the train to platform two, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Network Rail has made money available for the work earlier than planned after campaigners took safety concerns to Transport Secretary Chris Grayling.

The platform is now expected to be raised by April.

Mr Grayling and Rail Minister Andrew Jones promised campaigners, including Colne Valley Labour MP Thelma Walker, they would act quickly in making the platform safe after a child reportedly landed face-down after failing to negotiate the height from train to platform.

A graded slope known as a "Harrington Hump" will be installed along the full length of the 99-metre (327 ft) platform two, instead of the temporary fix originally planned.

More Yorkshire stories

Image copyright Google maps Image caption People can access the platforms from a road and steps above the the tracks

The money is to come out of the £15m Network Rail have agreed to spend to deliver passenger benefits in the north as a result of recent rail disruption.

The work will take "slightly longer" but will be a "permanent solution," Mr Grayling said.

Passengers will be able to use another platform until the work is completed.

Ms Walker said: "Our concerns are being listened and responded to, and I hope this will continue to address other concerns regarding the disabled access and performance of rail services in the Colne Valley constituency."