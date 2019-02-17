Four arson arrests over Bardsey 'gas mains' blaze
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a large fire in West Yorkshire on Saturday.
West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire Service were called to The Drive in Bardsey, near Wetherby, to a suspected gas mains fire.
Firefighters got the fire under control by Sunday morning and there were no injuries.
However a small number of properties were evacuated on Saturday night as a precaution.
Keswick Lane was closed for a time to allow emergency services access.
The fire is now out and roads have been reopened. West Yorkshire Police said the majority of residents had been allowed back home.