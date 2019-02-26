Image copyright PA Image caption The men were found guilty after a trial lasting more than six weeks

Nine men have been found guilty of sexual exploitation offences against two teenage girls in Bradford.

The men were found guilty of offences including rape and inciting child prostitution after a trial lasting more than six weeks.

The jury is still considering its verdict on a 10th man.

The girls were living in a children's home in the city when the abuse started, and a full investigation began after the BBC contacted police.

Guilty men

At Bradford Crown Court, Basharat Khaliq, 38, of Bradford, was found guilty of five counts of rape and one count of assault by penetration.

Saeed Akhtar, 55, of Bradford, was found guilty of two counts of inciting child prostitution and one count of rape.

Naveed Akhtar, 43, of Bradford, was convicted of two counts of rape and found not guilty of a third count.

Parvaze Ahmed 36, of Bradford, was convicted of three counts of rape.

Izar Hussain, 32, of Bradford, was found guilty of one count of rape and one count of attempted rape, but found not guilty on another two counts of rape.

Zeeshan Ali, 32, of Bradford, was convicted of sexual assault.

Kieran Harris, 28, of Dewsbury, was convicted of two counts of rape.

Faheem Iqbal, 27, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of aiding and abetting rape.

Mohammed Usman, 31, of Bradford, was found guilty of two counts of rape.

Girls were 14

The men have been remanded in custody at Bradford Crown Court and will be sentenced on Wednesday.

The court was told the grooming and abuse began in 2008 when the girls were aged 14, living in a children's home in Bradford.

The jury heard staff could not physically prevent the girls leaving the home but they were aware that one of the girls was "being picked up by multiple Asian males in smart cars."

A statement from Bradford Council said: "The Safeguarding Board will look closely at this case to see if there are any lessons we can learn that could help us keep young people safer."

Earlier in the trial, the court heard one of the girls told police in 2013 that she had been "groomed by hundreds of men", but those allegations were not followed up.

The girl was interviewed by BBC Look North a year later, and she talked about abuse she had suffered.