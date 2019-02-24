Leeds & West Yorkshire

Man arrested in Leeds on suspicion of terrorist acts

  • 24 February 2019

Counter-terrorism police in Leeds have arrested a man on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts.

The 33-year-old was arrested on Saturday and is being held as part of a pre-planned operation into suspected extreme right-wing activity, West Yorkshire Police said.

The force added that a property in Leeds was being searched by officers.

Supt Chris Bowen said public safety was their "top priority".

He added: "If you see or hear something that could be terrorist related, act on your instincts by reporting your concerns."

