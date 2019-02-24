Image caption Amy Meskiri has already had a mastectomy

An online appeal to raise money to send a woman with cancer to a German clinic has raised more than £20,000 in a week.

Amy Meskiri, 25, from Bradford, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 and learned in January the cancer had spread to her liver and lungs.

"There is no cure in the UK. A clinic in Germany may be able to treat it, but I need £100,000," said Ms Meskiri.

Her mother Wendy Raistrick said the recent diagnosis was "devastating".

'So overwhelming'

"It was such a big shock when I got told it was cancer, a shock to everybody because of my age," she said.

Ms Meskiri, from Thornton, said the past two years had been a "complete nightmare" but "I just get on with it".

"We didn't expect this kind of support we've received - it so overwhelming", she added.

Her mother said: "Without this treatment we will lose her.

"We need to get Amy to Germany - it gives her the best chance she's got to fight this illness.

"And I'm hoping to spread awareness to younger people that breast cancer doesn't always target the older woman."

It is hoped that treatment in Germany could bring her daughter a period of remission, she added.

A fundraising page set up seven days ago has so far raised £21,200.