Image copyright sbna Image caption Alex Skeel started going out with Jordan Worth when they were 16 years old

A Leeds United fan who shared his story of domestic abuse in a BBC documentary has been invited by Ipswich Town to lead both teams out onto the pitch.

Alex Skeel, 23, from Stewartby, Bedfordshire, was said to be 10 days away from death after being abused by former partner Jordan Worth.

Worth admitted grievous bodily harm and coercive controlling behaviour and was jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Mr Skeel will lead the teams out when they meet at Portman Road on 5 May.

Ipswich Town said in a Tweet that it admired his "courage" in raising awareness of male domestic abuse, and invited him to lead the teams as a "Community Champion".

Image copyright sbna Image caption Jordan Worth (left) was jailed for seven-and-a-half years for coercive control and violence against her former boyfriend Alex Skeel

Mr Skeel told his story in the programme "Abused By My Girlfriend" which aired in February and is available on BBC iPlayer.

Worth, 22, became the first woman to be convicted in the UK of coercive controlling behaviour in April last year.

During her trial the court heard she would tell him what he should wear and attacked him physically.

Worth subjected her partner to multiple physical injuries, often requiring hospital treatment. She also denied him food and isolated him from his family,

It came to a head when she threw boiling water over him, leaving him with second and third-degree burns.

A Leeds United Club Spokesperson said: 'We are thrilled that Ipswich Town have reached out to Alex and given him this wonderful opportunity.

"The reaction to Alex's story has been superb and we look forward to him joining us at Elland Road as soon as possible."