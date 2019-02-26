Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Milan Road, in Leeds, at about 19.10 GMT on Monday

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police was called to Milan Road, in Harehills, at about 19.10 GMT on Monday after a 21-year-old woman was found seriously injured.

The force said the woman, who has not been formally identified, was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Two men, aged 29 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being held in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Mark Swift said: "We are treating the woman's death as murder and have arrested two men in connection with the incident.

"Her family have been informed and we are supporting them at what is obviously a very difficult time for them."