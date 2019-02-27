Harehills murder: Man charged after woman's death
- 27 February 2019
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Leeds.
The 21-year-old was found seriously injured in Milan Road, Harehills, shortly after 19:00 GMT on Monday. She died a short time later in hospital.
Karar Ali, 29, of Milan Road, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later.
A 34-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released without charge, police say.